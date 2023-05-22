Menu
Gentrack shares lift on result

Gentrack shares lift on result
Gentrack CEO Gary Miles. (Image: Gentrack)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 22 May 2023
Gentrack, the NZX-listed maker of software for utilities like airports, and power and water companies, swung to a $7.9 million profit for the six months to March 31, from a year-ago net loss of $5.8m.Revenue jumped 47.7% to $84.3m for the half as the firm put border closures and UK power market chaos mostly behind it.Shares last traded up 24% at $4.23%, consolidating Gentrack’s position as the NZX’s second-best-performing stock (after Smartpay) over the past 12 months, even if it is still some way off its pre-covid peak of $7.36.Pre...
Investors worry about interest rates – NZX50 droops
Markets Market close

Investors worry about interest rates – NZX50 droops

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,993, down 106.73 points or 0.88%.

Graham Skellern 6:10pm
Technology

Facebook NZ pays $196m to Irish associate

Facebook's NZ revenue is a sliver of the cash receipts it books in Aotearoa.

Daniel Dunkley 4:40pm
Facebook NZ pays $196m to Irish associate
Infrastructure

Recruitment campaign eases bus driver shortage

NZ's largest bus operator expects to be back to full staffing levels in the coming weeks.

Oliver Lewis 12:50pm
Recruitment campaign eases bus driver shortage

Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business
Markets

Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business

The seafood company is selling off most of inshore fishing business to Moana New Zealand.

Ella Somers 11:23am
Morrison & Co takes smaller fee as Infratil sees more growth
Infrastructure

Morrison & Co takes smaller fee as Infratil sees more growth

Infratil's share of earnings from its portfolio is on the rise.

Paul McBeth 10:10am
Kiwi Property lifts rental income but swings to net loss
Property

Kiwi Property lifts rental income but swings to net loss

The company lifted net rental income by 14%.

Riley Kennedy 9:30am