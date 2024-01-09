Menu
Geo: too small to be listed, too tightly held
Geo executive chair Tim Molloy says even writing NZX notices takes significant time. (Image: Geo)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 09 Jan 2024
Listed software company Geo could save up to $380,000 annually by delisting from the New Zealand stock exchange and free up about 400 hours of management time, its executive chair, Tim Molloy, says. The company, which provides mobile-based software for trades and home businesses, said on Monday it would hold a shareholder meeting on Jan 23 and seek approval to remove itself from the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX).It said it had little liquidity in its shares so trading of shares was infrequent, meaning its listed valuation was lower...
