See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

Global From Day One does final Fund 3 push in Asia

Dan Brunskill

Dan Brunskill
Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Vignesh Kumar of venture capital firm Global from Day One with crypto investor Nawaz Ahmed. (Image: GD1)
Vignesh Kumar of venture capital firm Global from Day One with crypto investor Nawaz Ahmed. (Image: GD1)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 26 Oct 2022
Kiwi venture capital firm Global From Day One (GD1) has been pitching its latest fund to investors in Asia, as it looks to bulk up its capital for follow-on investors. GD1 co-managing partner Vignesh Kumar, speaking from Singapore, said he had been on an international tour raising extra money for Fund 3.The venture firm first started raising the fund last year, announcing last August that it had pulled in $130m but hoped to raise a total of $160m.Kumar told BusinessDesk it was getting closer to that goal, with the fund now “oversubsc...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

World news
Australia sees higher debt, deficits even as spending curbed
Bloomberg | Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Australia should keep its AAA credit rating, despite the Albanese government producing a first budget last night that includes higher spending on national insurance and debt servicing.

Markets
Vista sees annual revenue of $300m-plus in the picture as cinemas revive
Jenny Ruth | Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Vista aims to get between 1,600 and 2,400 sites on the new SaaS platform by the end of 2025, taking annual recurring revenue to between $175 million and $205m.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.