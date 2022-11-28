Menu
Govt moves towards owning a secondary carbon exchange

Climate change minister James Shaw is keen on a centralised secondary carbon market. (BusinessDesk)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 28 Nov 2022
The government is moving closer to greater regulation of carbon markets with papers making it clear that ministers have decided in principle to set up their own trading platform, although they are vague on the details.The Ministry for the Environment (MfE) is currently consulting on carbon market governance for New Zealand Units (NZU). An NZU is the equivalent of a tonne of carbon, and they are sold by the government at auction or issued to foresters for growing trees. Those who create emissions must pay the government in NZUs for the...
