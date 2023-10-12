Menu
How super is the market regulator?

Simon Power was a much younger fellow when he embarked on securities law reform. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 12 Oct 2023
The Financial Markets Authority did everyone a favour by releasing its lessons learned from the disgraceful Barry Kloogh fraud. Not only did it get to make a plea to policymakers to expand its regulatory perimeter, but it also cleared wrap platform Consilium and custodian FNZ of any wrongdoing while also identifying some substandard industry practices at the time. Hooray – another chance for the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) to issue another set of guidelines! Bank of New Zealand took a wee slapping over how rigorous it...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, October 12, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: are algorithms really ruining democracy?

Social media takes a lot of flack for enabling bad actors to influence how we vote.

Ben Moore 6:00am
Finance

Opum Technologies founder seeks legal advice over receivership, sale

The sale settled late last month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
