How Turners used three simple goals to reach the NZX50

How Turners used three simple goals to reach the NZX50
Turners boss Todd Hunter says momentum is hard to get, but once you have it, it's very powerful. (Image: Turners Automotive Group)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 07 Dec 2023
And now, the NZX20. Turners Automotive Group has joined the club of 50 and officially now counts as one of the S&P NZX50 Index firms with the 50 largest market capitalisations on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX). It’s been a long-held goal for group chief executive officer Todd Hunter and chair Grant Baker and brings with it the cachet of being among the NZX’s best and investment from NZX50 Index tracking funds. Hunter said the Turners team toasted the milestone with a few quiet beers on Friday. ...
