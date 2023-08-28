Menu
Inflation takes a big bite out of Restaurant Brands' half-year net profit
(Image: Restaurant Brands)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Mon, 28 Aug 2023
Restaurant Brands reported a 9.5% lift to $640.2 million in total sales for the six months to June 30, but the fast-food chain’s net profit sank more than 85% due to inflationary pressures. Net profit was $2.2m, an 85.6% fall from $15.3m in the previous corresponding period and an even steeper drop from the $51.9m profit Restaurant Brands reported in the first half of 2021.The fast-food company said its overall performance for the six months to June had been “impacted significantly” by global inflationary p...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, August 28, 2023
Infrastructure

Paul McBeth 5:00am
What will come from the Mainzeal demolition?
Markets Analysis

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Dead on Arrival? Labour's media lifeline

Minimum 7.05% p.a. for new Infratil bonds
Markets

Staff reporters 9:09am
Markets Analysis

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
NZ sharemarket dips despite solid results
Markets Market close

Graham Skellern 25 Aug 2023
Vista reports $8.5m half-year net loss but gets a Barbenheimer boost
Markets

Ella Somers 25 Aug 2023