Infratil sees retail bond offer oversubscribed by $220m

Infratil CEO Jason Boyes announced the capital raising on June 7. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Fri, 30 Jun 2023
Infratil has confirmed its $100 million retail share offering has been oversubscribed by $220m.The infrastructure investor received applications totalling $320m – more than triple the amount Infratil had set out to get.The retail offer was part of Infratil's equity raising announced on June 7, which included an underwritten $750m placement of shares. Infratil received 27,983 applications from eligible shareholders, with an average application of about $11,447. This is higher than Infratil’s 2020 share purchase plan of 10,82...
Neil deGrasse Tyson: Rocket Lab ‘should’ve happened decades ago’
Culture

Plus, Ernest Rutherford, NZ wine, and the absurdity of scientific racism.

Ben Moore 12:36pm
The doctors who are not getting hired

Some doctors graduating from NZ medical schools not being even considered for employment.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:23pm
Economy

Consumers slightly less gloomy in June

Respondents expect an annual pace of inflation of 4.3% over the next two years.

Staff reporters 11:18am
Bid to remove US import tariffs on baby formula isn't a silver bullet
Primary Sector

The "overly onerous FDA approval process" is a barrier. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ sharemarket lifts on brighter economic news
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,808.12, up 74.66 points or 0.64%.

Graham Skellern 29 Jun 2023
Marlborough farmer's appeal against Fonterra dismissed
Markets

A farmer took the dairy giant to court for refusing his milk.

Victoria Young 29 Jun 2023
New dividend reinvestment plan for Investore Property
Property

The retail footprint across Investore’s big boxes was still good, the CEO said.

Ella Somers 29 Jun 2023