Interest rate fears dampen NZ sharemarket

Inflation data does not convince investors that interest rates will continue to rise. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 20 Apr 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket couldn’t fire up on the news that inflation is on the way down, knowing that interest rates are still likely to move higher.Despite a lunchtime rebound, the S&P/NZX 50 Index closed the session down 38.13 points or 0.32% to 11,879.68.  There was an even spread of 66 gainers and 60 decliners over the whole market, with 29.72 million shares worth $120.15m changing hands.Jeremy Sullivan, investment advisor with Hamilton Hindin Greene, said core domestic (non-tradeable) inflation was still increasing and th...
