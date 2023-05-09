Menu
'It’s like a marriage': Air NZ’s Foran and Walsh on how the CEO and chair work together
MC, the Institute of Directors' Kirsten Patterson, left, with Therese Walsh and Greg Foran. (Image: Mark Russell, IoD)
Ella Somers
Tue, 09 May 2023
From March 2020 until recently, Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran was at the top of Therese Walsh’s call list.Flicking through the recent calls on the phone of Air NZ’s board chair would normally bring up Greg, Greg, her Mum, Greg, one of her children and Greg again.But now that’s all changed, she said.“The day I realised New Zealand was in recovery mode was the day I couldn't find Greg in my recent calls,” she told attendees at this year’s Institute of Directors conference.A delicate relationshi...
Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast
Economy

Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast

The government has benefited from accelerating inflation and wage growth.

Staff reporters 11:03am
Primary Sector

Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'

A Boston Consultancy Group report released this morning will be reviewed by government officials.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 10:00am
Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 09, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 09, 2023

A2 rejigs the executive chairs
Primary Sector

A2 rejigs the executive chairs

The changes come into effect immediately. 

Staff reporters 10:03am
Tourism Holdings notes potential speedbump in earnings forecast
Markets

Tourism Holdings notes potential speedbump in earnings forecast

The rental RV operator has bounced back from its covid blues. 

Staff reporters 9:20am
Westpac NZ wary of further stresses
Finance

Westpac NZ wary of further stresses

Westpac seems more circumspect about the coming year than its rivals. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Tower earnings downgrade causes sharemarket stir
Markets Market close

Tower earnings downgrade causes sharemarket stir

The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed to 11,942.49, up 53.47 points or 0.45%.

Graham Skellern 08 May 2023