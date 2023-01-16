Jarden downgrades The Warehouse Group outlook

The Warehouse Group sales were down in the months leading up to Christmas. (Image: The Warehouse Group)

Investment advisory firm Jarden has downgraded its rating for The Warehouse Group from neutral to underweight following a Christmas slump.In an update published on Monday, analyst Guy Hooper said sales momentum slowed over the holiday period, with group sales falling 5.5% compared to the eight weeks to December the previous year.With rising cost pressures and dampened consumer confidence, Jarden was forecasting a 4.4% decline in year-on-year sales over the remainder of the 2023 financial year.Shares in the group dropped 7% on Dec 30 after it di...