Jarden keeps a neutral rating for Air NZ

Air NZ shares are down but Jarden says they reflect fair value. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
Jarden analysts have kept their “neutral” rating of Air New Zealand after the airline told the market yesterday it was seeing weakness in the domestic travel market.“We retain our neutral rating with the stock having traded down but reflecting fair value in our view, given a soft outlook and elevated risk factors (volatility in fuel prices, inflation),” Jarden’s Grant Lowe and James Stanners wrote today.“We note supportive factors, including strong forward pricing and a supportive industry...
NZ market dips as election looms
NZ market dips as election looms

The S&P/NZX50 closed at 11,265.72, down 26.86 points or 0.24%.

Staff reporters 6:16pm
‘This is not an $1.8b problem’: Fletcher hits back

CEO Ross Taylor says the installations – not the products – are the problem.

Ella Somers 6:14pm
‘This is not an $1.8b problem’: Fletcher hits back
Fletcher rebuffs BGC claims

 The company is briefing analysts now and is expected to resume trading on Monday.

Victoria Young 2:29pm
Fletcher rebuffs BGC claims

Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted
Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted

The broadcaster is being targeted by a mystery would-be buyer.

Staff reporters 1:45pm