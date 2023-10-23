Menu
Lessons in managing major corporate change and fixing trampolines, a CEO speaks

Listening to people who think differently to you is essential to managing major change, says former Manawa boss David Prentice. (Image: Supplied)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 23 Oct 2023
When managing major corporate change, do not underestimate the need to keep talking and listening to the people being affected and the time it takes to complete the process, says the former boss of Trustpower, now Manawa Energy, David Prentice.First as a board member and then chief executive, Prentice shepherded Trustpower through the split of the business with the sale of its retail arm as it moved to solely being an electricity generation company.The move raised eyebrows across the sector, with the main corporate tactic and thinking in the in...
