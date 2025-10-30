Menu
Locate Technologies posts quarterly loss ahead of NZX listing move

Locate Technologies posts quarterly loss ahead of NZX listing move
Locate Technologies is planning to transfer its Australian listing to the NZX in Dec. (Image: NZME)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 30 Oct 2025
Locate Technologies, which is planning to transfer its Australian listing to the NZX in December, has reported group revenue of A$1.48 million (NZ$1.69m), down 3%, for the three months ending September.The software as a service firm had an operating earnings (ebitda) loss of A$189,000 ($215,690) for the first quarter of the 2026 financial year (including New Zealand transition costs of $143,000) and finished with a negative cash flow of A$314,000.Locate, which is establishing a New Zealand holding company, operates two platforms, Locate2u and Z...
Me Today raises funds to be here tomorrow
Markets

Me Today raises funds to be here tomorrow

Shareholders have approved a capital raise of up to $2.59 million.

Greg Hurrell 2:30pm
Markets

Economic headwinds are turning says Freightways

Freightways’ growth continues in 1Q.

Graham Skellern 12:03pm
Economic headwinds are turning says Freightways
Primary Sector

The 20-minute meeting that sealed Fonterra’s $4.2b sale to Lactalis

It was backed by 88% of its shareholders.

Riley Kennedy 11:59am
The 20-minute meeting that sealed Fonterra’s $4.2b sale to Lactalis

More Markets

