Manawa plans central plateau North Island windfarm

Dubbed Project Huriwaka, the new facility will take at least two or three years to develop before a decision to go ahead and build is made. (Image: Manawa Energy)
Staff reporters
Tue, 02 May 2023
Renewable electricity generator Manawa Energy plans to build a 230-megawatt windfarm on rural land between Taihape and Waiouru.Previously consented for a 50-turbine development, the site has the potential to account for about a quarter of the approximately 970 megawatt (MW) pipeline of renewable generation projects it intends to develop in the coming years.Dubbed Project Huriwaka, the new facility will take at least two or three years to develop before a decision to go ahead and build is made.“Projects like this align with our strategy an...
NZ's sharemarket up while Australia's takes a dive
After trading flat for most of the day, the index closed up 34.84 points or 0.29%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm

Fifa threatens Women's World Cup broadcast in Europe

Offers from 'big five' nations for the event in NZ and Australia "not acceptable".

Bloomberg 4:10pm
Retail

Countdown average food prices up by 9.5% year on year

Multinational businesses passing on cost increases is seen as unfair, a survey says.

Ella Somers 2:12pm
