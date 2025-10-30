Menu
Me Today raises funds to be here tomorrow
Me Today founders Grant Baker (left), Stephen Sinclair and Michael Kerr. (Image: Supplied/Jacques Steenkamp)
Thu, 30 Oct 2025
Me Today’s shareholders have approved a planned capital raise of up to $2.59 million for the health and wellness company.It is Me Todays fifth capital raise since its reverse listing on the New Zealand exchange (NZX) in 2020.The rights issue is at 6 cents per share and is supported by a commitment of $1.5m from trusts associated with board chair Grant Baker and CEO Stephen Sinclair.At Me Today’s annual meeting on Oct 30, board chair Grant Baker said if the rights issue wasn’t approved by shareholders, Me Today would not be in...
