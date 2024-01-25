Menu
Mercury seeks 100MW of new solar electricity generation

Grid-scale solar electricity projects are becoming more common. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 25 Jan 2024
Auckland electricity generator and retailer Mercury New Zealand is seeking expressions of interest for developing, financing and constructing a 100-megawatt solar electricity generation project that it would guarantee to buy from.The proposed development would supply renewable electricity to the national grid by 2026 and would be Mercury’s “first step into grid-scale solar”.The announcement comes in the same week as Clarus, formerly FirstGas, announced a partnership with UK solar energy company Harmony to build new capacity on...
Stuff blocks TikTok owner from 'scraping' stories
Media

CEO Laura Maxwell says the move is "to protect our intellectual property".

Daniel Dunkley 2:45pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, January 25, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, January 25, 2023
Technology Free Podcast

Business of Tech: So your government killed its IT projects – now what?

Rob O'Neill has spent years reporting on the technical side of the IT industry.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Westpac cuts some slack for bankrupt customers
Markets

The bank says it's common sense that bankrupt people still need a bank account.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
NZ sharemarket edges up as inflation data released
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,856.61, gaining 53.73 points or 0.46%.

Graham Skellern 24 Jan 2024
Retail investor sentiment hovering between cautious and concerned
Finance

December marked the highest trading volumes in platform’s six-year history. 

Rebecca Howard 24 Jan 2024
Another big South Island gold mine moves ahead
Primary Sector

Federation Mining expects to produce gold at its Reefton mine by early 2025.

Pattrick Smellie 24 Jan 2024