Missing ingredient: What NZSA says Burger Fuel didn't tell shareholders
Wed, 31 Jan 2024
Burger Fuel failed to tell shareholders how to protest a proposed $4 million capital return, the New Zealand Shareholders Association says. The fast-food company plans to pay out shareholders through a court-approved scheme of arrangement after a failed US venture with Subway left it with millions in excess cash. Major shareholder and group chief executive Josef Roberts is set to receive about $2.9m.   Burger Fuel founder Chris Mason opposes the scheme.   Finally, on Friday: NZSA The NZ Shareholders...
The Quiz

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

The complex regulatory landscape is a cost burden for firms. 

Rebecca Howard 8:30am
Law & Regulation

'It is kind of Kafkaesque': Shaw on death of Productivity Commission.

Ian Llewellyn 8:12am
Primary Sector

Existing shareholders are offered a discounted opportunity to stay for the ride.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Markets Market close

The New Zealand sharemarket, trading flat, shrugged off a Reserve Bank of NZ view that interest rates will have to stay higher for longer. However, the collapse of Godfreys will bring some uncertainty to the retail sector.The S&P/NZX 50 Index dipped in the morning to 11,863.8 but...

Graham Skellern 30 Jan 2024
Markets

Southern Funeral Home has been in business for nearly 30 years.

Staff reporters 30 Jan 2024
Finance

Will changing the trust tax rate also discourage direct share investment?

Pattrick Smellie 30 Jan 2024