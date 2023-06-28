Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Movac gets more Elevate money

Movac gets more Elevate money
The fund manager namechecks Dawn Aerospace as an investee. (Image: Dawn Aerospace)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 28 Jun 2023
Venture capital firm Movac has tapped the government’s Elevate fund for at least $15 million in its new Emerge Fund 4, which is targeting high-growth early-stage tech companies. The Elevate fund, which is managed by NZ Growth Capital Partners, will invest as much as $25m in the Movac fund, which has so far received $30m of commitments and is targeting $50m. Movac is pitching the fourth emerge fund as following the strategy of investing early and participating with larger and increasing investments in later rounds, which were suc...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 28, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

House prices on the ‘cusp’, could be up 3% by year end

May marked the first month of positive growth since the market peak in November 2021.

Brent Melville 5:00am
House prices on the ‘cusp’, could be up 3% by year end
Law & Regulation

Hydro generators get a win in RMA reform rewrite

Smaller hydro schemes will get longer consents.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Hydro generators get a win in RMA reform rewrite

More Markets

Serko upbeat about FY24
Markets

Serko upbeat about FY24

Expects to be cashflow positive by the end of the 2025 financial year.

Staff reporters 9:35am
Investors slumber as stocks meander
Markets Market close

Investors slumber as stocks meander

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,649.2 – up 10.52 points or 0.09%.

Graham Skellern 27 Jun 2023
Genesis taps ex-tourism leader for exec team
Markets

Genesis taps ex-tourism leader for exec team

England-Hall left Real NZ in March. 

Staff reporters 27 Jun 2023
The Warehouse privacy check: Journalist sent other people’s data
Retail

The Warehouse privacy check: Journalist sent other people’s data

When Victoria Young asked The Warehouse what it knew about her, she got a shock.

Victoria Young 27 Jun 2023