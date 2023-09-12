Menu
National-led govt could be more positive for NZ’s equity market: Forbar

The NZ equity market averaged a 1.5% capital return in the first three months following National winning an election. (Image: Depositphotos)
Wealth investment firm Forsyth Barr says in past elections, New Zealand’s equity market has had more positive capital gains in the first three months of a National-led government compared to a Labour-led one.“It's a commonly cited story that elections tend to cause uncertainty, and businesses and consumers often postpone investment decisions in the lead-up,” said Forsyth Barr's (Forbar) Zoe Wallis, Andy Bowley and Aaron Ibbotson in an equity strategy report on Monday.“National appears to have more favourable busi...
Power shortage risks rising for winter 2024
Markets

Power shortage risks rising for winter 2024

Gas-fired power plants are an important backup in a largely renewable electricity system.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Finance

Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back

The retailer owes its creditors more than $100m.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back
Property

Du Val says its back, investors still in the dark

Already out-of-pocket investors could face big legal bills for litigation.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Du Val says its back, investors still in the dark

Punakaiki puts off IPO for another year
Markets

Punakaiki puts off IPO for another year

Timing the market can be crucial for an initial public offering.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ sharemarket slips ahead of economic and fiscal update
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket slips ahead of economic and fiscal update

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,302.41, down 41.7 points or 0.37%.

Graham Skellern 11 Sep 2023