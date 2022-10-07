See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched

New Talisman pays ousted CEO $145k settlement

Fri, 07 Oct 2022

New Talisman Gold Mines Limited (NTL) has agreed to pay its former chief executive $145,000 in a settlement over an employment dispute.Matthew Hill was fired by the board of directors in October last year, after a shareholder revolt pushed him and the former chair from the board.The new directors gave notice to terminate Hill’s management contract; he had been employed as a contractor CEO through his company Asia Pacific Capital Group.NTL’s board said he had been given three months’ notice as required in the contract but would...

Retail FREE
