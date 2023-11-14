Ngāi Tahu targeting Sanford's board

Menu
Sanford has had two directors say they are leaving, Fiona Mackenzie and Abby Foote. (Image: Sanford)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 14 Nov 2023
Two director exits from fisheries company Sanford are reportedly a result of shareholder Ngāi Tahu Investments agitating against its independent directors. On Monday, the New Zealand stock exchange-listed company said Fiona Mackenzie would not stand for re-election to the board in December, and on Nov 9, Abby Foote quit, effective immediately. Sources told BusinessDesk the two exits were because of discomfort with Ngāi Tahu Investments’ influence on the company and its alleged campaign against its independent directors.&nbs...
