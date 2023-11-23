Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

No dividend from My Food Bag as cost-of-living crushes earnings

No dividend from My Food Bag as cost-of-living crushes earnings
My Food Bag chair, Tony Carter, left, and CEO Mark Winter. (Image: My Food Bag)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Thu, 23 Nov 2023
The cost of living and “deteriorating economic environment” have eaten away at My Food Bag’s half-year finances, leading to the meal-kit company reporting one of its worst-ever results.My Food Bag (MFB) announced on Thursday that its half-year net profit after tax (NPAT) was $2.5 million, a 57.6% fall from $5.9m net profit in the same period in 2022.Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came to $7.4m, falling from $11.5m the year before – a 35.6% decrease.Revenue was down 11.2%...
Luxon: talks finished, government announcement Friday
Politics

Luxon: talks finished, government announcement Friday

Formalities overnight Thursday will give way to announcements Friday.

Dileepa Fonseka 4:43pm
Media

Media M&A frenzy continues with Southern Cross interest

The ARN-led offer was dealt a blow by regulators on Thursday.

Daniel Dunkley 4:30pm
Media M&A frenzy continues with Southern Cross interest
Media

TAB gets into radio with purchase of loss-making Senz

The broadcast network has a purchase price of $4m.

Daniel Dunkley 1:35pm
TAB gets into radio with purchase of loss-making Senz

More Markets

Devaluations push Goodman Property Trust to $153.4m loss
Markets

Devaluations push Goodman Property Trust to $153.4m loss

Movement in fair value of investment properties: on profit and loss account at $226.5m.

Staff reporters 10:30am
Tower cans dividend after storm-related losses
Finance

Tower cans dividend after storm-related losses

Tower has been expanding its operational hub in Fiji to help cap costs.

Paul McBeth 10:05am
NZ firms good enough to go global: Don Braid
Markets

NZ firms good enough to go global: Don Braid

Mainfreight boss says more NZ companies should compete offshore and bring cash home.

Staff reporters 8:00am
NZ sharemarket holds steady as Ebos dips
Markets Free Market close

NZ sharemarket holds steady as Ebos dips

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,169.8, up 5.38 points or 0.05%.

Graham Skellern 22 Nov 2023