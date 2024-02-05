Menu
NZ companies buck United States' ESG backlash

NZ companies buck United States' ESG backlash
Mon, 05 Feb 2024
New Zealand companies are sticking with their sustainability plans despite a growing backlash against environment, social and governance initiatives in the United States.Forsyth Barr’s latest ESG Insights report found that NZ’s new mandatory climate reporting regime was the key, but not only, driver of the sustainability trend.NZ corporate and investor interest in ESG has stayed relatively stable. “No matter the terminology you use in this often polarising area, the transition to a low-carbon economy is under way and here...
