NZ dollar jumps almost one US cent following Fed hike

The New Zealand dollar jumped one cent over the day, following the US Federal Reserve announcing an expected 25 basis point rate hike.The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 61.2 points, or 0.5%, to 12,152.16. Across the main board, 56 stocks fell and 78 rose. Turnover was $158.4 million.Devon Funds' head of retail, Greg Smith, said both NZ’s currency and the domestic market had responded well to the Fed’s announcement, with the market finishing the day up 0.5% and the kiwi dollar up by almost a cent.The NZ dollar was at 65.27 US cents at...