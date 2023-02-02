Menu
NZ dollar jumps almost one US cent following Fed hike

US monetary policy drives currencies around. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Thu, 02 Feb 2023
The New Zealand dollar jumped one cent over the day, following the US Federal Reserve announcing an expected 25 basis point rate hike.The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 61.2 points, or 0.5%, to 12,152.16. Across the main board, 56 stocks fell and 78 rose. Turnover was $158.4 million.Devon Funds' head of retail, Greg Smith, said both NZ’s currency and the domestic market had responded well to the Fed’s announcement, with the market finishing the day up 0.5% and the kiwi dollar up by almost a cent.The NZ dollar was at 65.27 US cents at...
Economy

Construction activity falls for first time since 2020

Residential workloads fell in the last quarter of 2022.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Bloomberg

Worst UK strikes for a decade shut schools and stop trains

As many as 475,000 union members are on strike.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
World

Federal Reserve slows rate hikes

Price pressures have eased in the US, but the outlook is for more rate hikes.

Bloomberg 10:30am

Detailed investment data now on BusinessDesk

FundSource provides detailed performance data on 1,200 investments.

Andy Fyers 9:00am
Markets

Peter Griffin: Tackling crypto sector's trust issues

It may seem like a really bad time to be launching a crypto exchange. But Sean van Deventer sees things differently.  

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Markets

NZ market jumps up ahead of Fed decision

New Zealand's market continued the positive gains it made last month.

Ella Somers 01 Feb 2023
News in Brief Chart

Share trading on NZX down 30% in 2022

Investors pivoted away from equities into debt securities as interest rates took a toll.

Staff reporters 01 Feb 2023