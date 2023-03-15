Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ market bouncing around as investors remain wary

NZ market bouncing around as investors remain wary
(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
Retailer Briscoe Group brought some joy to the New Zealand share market, with record annual earnings, but investors remained wary following the bank failures in the United States. The S&P/NZX 50 Index fluctuated from a high of 11,661.87 to a low of 11,583.45 and closed at 11,617.27, up 21.79 points or 0.19%. There were 77 gainers and 49 decliners on the main board, with 30.64 million shares worth $116.61 million changing hands. Jarden wealth management adviser Greg Main said markets are bouncing around following the sell-off...
Record deficit is 'cause for concern'
Economy chart

Record deficit is 'cause for concern'

The widening balance of payments deficit could increase borrowing costs for NZ.

Andy Fyers 4:05pm
Policy

Nash resigns police portfolio over call to commissioner

Chris Hipkins called the minister's action "unwise".

Staff reporters 2:30pm
Nash resigns police portfolio over call to commissioner
Policy

Carbon auction fails for first time as confidence falls

The clearing price did not meet the confidential reserve price and as a result, there were no winning bids.

Ian Llewellyn 12:50pm
Carbon auction fails for first time as confidence falls

More Markets

Carbon auction fails for first time as confidence falls
Policy

Carbon auction fails for first time as confidence falls

The clearing price did not meet the confidential reserve price and as a result, there were no winning bids.

Ian Llewellyn 12:50pm
Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result
Retail

Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result

Duke said in January the company was likely to give up about half its margin gained since the covid pandemic hit.

Jenny Ruth 10:05am
Up to a third of jobs at Trade Window could be axed
Markets

Up to a third of jobs at Trade Window could be axed

The company is scaling back its 'aggressive' R&D programme.

Staff reporters 9:29am
Fletcher lacked reasonable grounds for forecasts
Infrastructure

Fletcher lacked reasonable grounds for forecasts

The class action relies on evidence in a judgment in a previous case.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am