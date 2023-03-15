NZ market bouncing around as investors remain wary

(Image: Getty)

Retailer Briscoe Group brought some joy to the New Zealand share market, with record annual earnings, but investors remained wary following the bank failures in the United States. The S&P/NZX 50 Index fluctuated from a high of 11,661.87 to a low of 11,583.45 and closed at 11,617.27, up 21.79 points or 0.19%. There were 77 gainers and 49 decliners on the main board, with 30.64 million shares worth $116.61 million changing hands. Jarden wealth management adviser Greg Main said markets are bouncing around following the sell-off...