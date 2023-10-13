Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ market dips as election looms

NZ market dips as election looms
News of a Sky takeover offer was a bright note on the market. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
New Zealand share prices slipped again as investors took to the sidelines before the election, with a looming battle between Fletcher Building and Western Australia’s BGC and a possible bid for Sky TV being the main talking points.The S&P/NZX50 closed at 11,265.72, down 26.86 points or 0.24%.Turnover, worth $71.3 million, was again light. There were 66 gains and 57 falls among the 185 stocks traded.While Fletcher remained in a trading halt, the company mounted a stout defence against claims by the Australian building firm that its Ipl...
‘This is not an $1.8b problem’: Fletcher hits back
Infrastructure

‘This is not an $1.8b problem’: Fletcher hits back

CEO Ross Taylor says the installations – not the products – are the problem.

Ella Somers 6:14pm
Markets

Fletcher rebuffs BGC claims

 The company is briefing analysts now and is expected to resume trading on Monday.

Victoria Young 2:29pm
Fletcher rebuffs BGC claims
Markets

Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted

The broadcaster is being targeted by a mystery would-be buyer.

Staff reporters 1:45pm
Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted

More Markets

‘This is not an $1.8b problem’: Fletcher hits back
Infrastructure

‘This is not an $1.8b problem’: Fletcher hits back

CEO Ross Taylor says the installations – not the products – are the problem.

Ella Somers 6:14pm
Fletcher rebuffs BGC claims
Markets

Fletcher rebuffs BGC claims

 The company is briefing analysts now and is expected to resume trading on Monday.

Victoria Young 2:29pm
Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted
Markets

Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted

The broadcaster is being targeted by a mystery would-be buyer.

Staff reporters 1:45pm
Sky reveals mystery bid talks
Markets

Sky reveals mystery bid talks

The mystery bid comes at the bottom of the market for media companies.

Daniel Dunkley 12:00pm