NZ market doesn't like Mainfreight's update
Mainfreight’s quarterly update had shown things were starting to look less peachy for the freight sector. (Image: Mainfreight)
Ella Somers
Thu, 09 Feb 2023
Logistics company Mainfreight fell more than 3.5% in early day trading after revealing its pace of revenue and earnings growth had started to slow in the December quarter.The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 93.2 points, or 0.8%, to 12,118.67. Turnover was $123.5 million.Mainfreight warned of slipping growth in its US and Asia operations, which accounted for about 35% of the logistics group's revenue.  Pre-tax profit lifted 32% to $490.2m in the 43 weeks ended Dec 31. Total group revenue was up 17% at $4.82 billion, compared with $4.13b in th...
Largest solar farm planned for Christchurch airport's hydrogen future

Grid-scale solar is getting closer with this week's second announcement of a solar farm in Canterbury.

Greg Hurrell 5:05pm
Sponsored: JCDecaux prioritises ESG as a key driver of growth in New Zealand

JCDecaux takes ESG seriously in NZ and globally

5:00pm
Netflix bans account sharing in NZ as streaming giants tighten belts

Streaming giants are starting to feel the pinch.

Daniel Dunkley 3:10pm

South Port first-half profit slips 12%

The Bluff port was knocked by a downturn in the log market.

Riley Kennedy 5:35pm
Mainfreight earnings growth slows

Mainfreight still expects to post a satisfactory annual result.

Staff reporters 9:50am
Freightways edges up on ASX-listing plans

Logistics company Freightways is gearing up to hit the ASX.

Ella Somers 08 Feb 2023
Genesis, Fonterra working together to reduce coal usage

Genesis Energy will try replacing coal with biomass at Huntly on Feb 14 while Fonterra has a project to replace coal at its dairy plants.

Staff reporters 08 Feb 2023