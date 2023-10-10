Menu
NZ market enjoys positive bounce amidst volatile day

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 88.3 points, or 0.8%, to 11,293.38. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 10 Oct 2023
New Zealand’s benchmark index brightened up on Tuesday, thanks to international tailwinds pushing the NZ market higher after a volatile day of trading.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 88.3 points, or 0.8%, to 11,293.38. Turnover was $81.8 million. There were 77 gainers and 48 decliners on the main board.Hamilton Hindin Greene’s Grant Davies said it had been a volatile day for NZ’s market thanks to flow-through from US markets which defied predictions and turned positive overnight while the Australian market also headed into posit...
Responsible investors build steam for proxy Fletcher challenge
Opinion

David Chaplin: Responsible investors build steam for proxy Fletcher challenge

Fletcher Building may face some resistance in pushing through director nominees.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Finance

Receivers sell Opum Technologies for $950k

They said the company needed cash, which they couldn't source.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Infrastructure Analysis

Port in an electoral storm

Wayne Brown's dream could be aided or thwarted by a change of government.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Markets

Persisting with listing: is it a new dawn for IPOs?

Stake says yes – the NZX says no.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Markets

Arvida upbeat about 'green shoots' in housing market

However, the operating environment is still presenting challenges.

Ella Somers 10 Oct 2023
Markets

The Tina effect: the ads convincing Kiwis to sell cars to Turners

NZX-listed automotive group on track for $50 million profit and NZX50, analyst says.

Rebecca Stevenson 10 Oct 2023
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: How surging bond rates say 'the world is changing'

Rising interest rates on longer-dated bonds are a warning for investors – and governments.

Cameron Bagrie 10 Oct 2023