NZ market falls as earnings season kicks off

NZ market falls as earnings season kicks off
The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 103.6 points, or 0.9%, to 12,075.18. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Mon, 13 Feb 2023
New Zealand’s earnings season kicked off today with Contact Energy first out of the gate and a surprise earnings downgrade from Fletcher Building, which dragged the local index lower.The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 103.6 points, or 0.9%, to 12,075.18. Turnover was $91.4 million.Peter McIntyre from Craig’s IP said building and healthcare stocks had helped drag NZ’s market lower today as shareholders wrapped their heads around gloomy company updates.Fletcher Building fell 5.4% to $5.13 and traded almost $19m by the end of the day....
Property

National committed to housing intensification – Bishop

The party said it supports the supply-side responses to the housing crisis.

Oliver Lewis 5:15pm
Finance

Redcurrent goes into liquidation

The homeware retailer was started more than 20 years ago and had 10 stores.

Riley Kennedy 1:20pm
Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Powerless Vector customers down below 13,000

Vector continues to warn that the number of powerless customers will continue to fluctuate through the storm.

Staff reporters 4:45pm
Infrastructure

Vector: homes north of Orewa have lost power

Strong winds and multiple faults on some lines are slowing power restoration.

Staff reporters 12:21pm
Infrastructure

Fletcher shares dive 5.7% after earnings downgrade

Fletcher Building's first-half profit margin of 8.4% was down from 9.5% in the previous second half year.

Jenny Ruth 12:00pm
Infrastructure

