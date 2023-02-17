NZ market flat as My Food Bag shares get slammed

There was an aggressive sell-off of My Food Bag shares today. (Image: BusinessDesk)

A few stocks had a rough time on the local index today but none suffered quite as much as food kit company My Food Bag as its share price plummeted by almost 30% as it will pay no dividend this year.The S&P/NZX 50 index edged down 13.1 points, or 0.11%, to 12,144.66. Turnover was $142.8 million.The aggressive sell-off of My Food Bag shares came after the company told shareholders it was expecting to see slower trading than anticipated in its current financial year thanks to deliveries being down 11.8% on the year to the end of January and r...