NZ market flat as RBA hits the handbrake

The S&P/NZX 50 Index edged down 7.6 points, or 0.07%, to 11,235.72. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 03 Oct 2023
All was quiet on New Zealand’s benchmark index on Tuesday as the Reserve Bank of Australia has continued to hit an expected pause on hiking the cash rate, and investors wait to see if the Reserve Bank of NZ follows the same line of thinking – or goes rogue.The S&P/NZX 50 Index edged down 7.6 points, or 0.07%, to 11,235.72. Turnover was $102.5 million. There were 40 gainers and 95 decliners on the main board.Capital Economics senior Australia and NZ economist Marcel Thieliant said although the new Reserve Bank of A...
Government department downsizes Christmas
Policy

Justice ministry cuts back on Christmas. 

Jem Traylen 3:03pm
Policy

Ana Maria Rivera: A nurse training school still sits empty. Why?

If the nursing shortage is so bad, why is a private nurse training school unused?

Ana Maria Rivera 12:00pm
Infrastructure

Business of blowouts: why windfarms buck the trend

With most coming in at or only slightly above budget, they’re a rare exception. Why?

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Sanitarium’s cereal standoff with The Warehouse crumbles
Retail

Sanitarium does not believe there's been a breach of the Commerce Act.

Ella Somers 11:00am
Cannasouth needs to raise capital
Markets

Demand is there for its medicinal cannabis products, but more money is required. 

Victoria Young 10:13am
Pacific Edge falls as NZ market sinks into the red
Markets Market close

Pacific Edge fell over 10% on Monday after the company’s latest update.

Ella Somers 02 Oct 2023
Pacific Edge down 13% on FDA plans
Markets

The shares last traded at 10.5 cents. 

Rebecca Howard 02 Oct 2023