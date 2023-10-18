Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ market flattens as investors mull on data

NZ market flattens as investors mull on data
The S&P/NZX 50 Index edged up 7.1 points, or 0.06%, to 11,221.48. (Image: Deposit photos)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Wed, 18 Oct 2023
New Zealand’s benchmark index flattened out on Wednesday after a quiet day on the market in terms of news, which gave investors more time to chew over yesterday’s consumer price inflation (CPI) data that came in much lower than expected.The S&P/NZX 50 Index edged up 7.1 points, or 0.06%, to 11,221.48. Turnover was $85.8 million. There were 62 gainers and 57 decliners on the main board.Chief investment officer Paul Robertshawe at Octagon Asset Management said Tuesday’s CPI data had been a “positive surprise”.&ld...
Law society ‘disappointed’ as Tingey censured, fined $15k
Law & Regulation

Law society ‘disappointed’ as Tingey censured, fined $15k

The society wanted a six-to-nine month suspension.

Riley Kennedy 5:33pm
Law & Regulation

Owner of failed builder Podular has 'reasonable defence' against failing to repay loans

The high court case hinges on who controlled Podular when its sale collapsed.

Greg Hurrell 3:30pm
Owner of failed builder Podular has 'reasonable defence' against failing to repay loans
Markets

AFT new FDA approval could be a shot in the arm

Gaining approval for Maxigesic IV could give AFT Pharmaceuticals a boost.

Ben Moore 2:47pm
AFT new FDA approval could be a shot in the arm

More Markets

AFT new FDA approval could be a shot in the arm
Markets

AFT new FDA approval could be a shot in the arm

Gaining approval for Maxigesic IV could give AFT Pharmaceuticals a boost.

Ben Moore 2:47pm
Lessons from a listed company director: Jonathan Mason
Markets

Lessons from a listed company director: Jonathan Mason

Being a listed company director isn't for fly-by-nighters.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ market lifts after surprise CPI data
Markets Market close

NZ market lifts after surprise CPI data

The latest CPI data took the market by surprise.

Ella Somers 17 Oct 2023
Harmoney has no more peers
Finance

Harmoney has no more peers

The founding purpose is no more. 

Staff reporters 17 Oct 2023