Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins
The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 82 points, or 0.7%, to 11,205.06. (Image: Depositphotos)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
New Zealand’s benchmark index slid as investors started the countdown to the election later this week and waited for key US inflation data due this Friday.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 82 points, or 0.7%, to 11,205.06. Turnover was $74.9 million. There were 67 gainers and 59 decliners on the main board.Peter McIntyre, an investment adviser at Craigs Investment Partners, said the NZ market had a slow day with light volumes as investors were very much in anticipation mode from the looming election.Gentailers had dragged the market lower on...
FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging
Law & Regulation

FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging

It will be up to the high court to decide the final penalty.

Greg Hurrell 09 Oct 2023
Election 2023

Death means byelection after the election

Act party candidate Neil Christensen has died.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
Death means byelection after the election
Primary Sector

Foresters seek judicial review over MPI fees

The legal papers were filed in the high court on Friday.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
Foresters seek judicial review over MPI fees

More Markets

The value of Infratil's datacentre investment bumped up to $3.9b
Property

The value of Infratil's datacentre investment bumped up to $3.9b

The datacentre company has also beefed up its expansion plans.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
Electricity future prices unrealistic
Markets

Electricity future prices unrealistic

ASX futures are higher than fundamentals would suggest.

Ian Llewellyn 09 Oct 2023
Weak energy companies drag NZ sharemarket lower
Markets Market close

Weak energy companies drag NZ sharemarket lower

The S&P/NZX50 index ended down 22.07 points, or 0.2% at 11,287.03.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Oct 2023
Air NZ extends pandemic credits for sixth time to 2026
Markets

Air NZ extends pandemic credits for sixth time to 2026

The airline’s CFO says $200 million in covid credits still remain.

Staff reporters 06 Oct 2023