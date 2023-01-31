Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ market in waiting mode as investors wait for central banks' decisions

NZ market in waiting mode as investors wait for central banks' decisions
(Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 31 Jan 2023
New Zealand’s domestic market was kept busy today with a smattering of company announcements while investors wait for multiple central banks to announce new monetary decisions.The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 66.5 points, or 0.6%, to 11,967.72. Across the main board, 82 stocks fell and 51 rose. Turnover was $154 million.Craigs Investment Partners’ Peter McIntyre said the NZX 50 had risen 4.9% in January so far – making it the strongest monthly gain NZ’s market had seen since August 2021.Central banks are in the spotlight th...
Infrastructure

Hipkins puts three waters on his hit list

Chris Hipkins is putting a three waters policy "reset" on the agenda.

Pattrick Smellie 5:15pm
Tourism

Chateau Tongariro Hotel to close

News the iconic hotel will close permanently is yet another blow for the Ruapehu district. 

Oliver Lewis 4:15pm
Politics

Hipkins reshuffle puts Auckland under Wood’s watch

The prime minister said he has tried to balance stability with renewal. 

Staff reporters 3:50pm

More Markets

Finance

Harmoney’s Australian loan book eclipses NZ

New Zealand lending stalled through the tail end of last year. 

Staff reporters 2:25pm
Technology

Task affirms earnings outlook, shares rally

The shares rose to their highest level since Dec 8.

Staff reporters 12:30pm
News in Brief

Downer director Mark Binns retires due to conflicts

The non-executive director also chairs Crown Infrastructure Partners.

Oliver Lewis 12:20pm
News in Brief

Savor to raise $3.25m to pay down short-term debt

The Auckland hospitality group is aiming to get ahead of rising interest rates.

Oliver Lewis 10:35am