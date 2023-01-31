NZ market in waiting mode as investors wait for central banks' decisions

(Image: Getty)

New Zealand’s domestic market was kept busy today with a smattering of company announcements while investors wait for multiple central banks to announce new monetary decisions.The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 66.5 points, or 0.6%, to 11,967.72. Across the main board, 82 stocks fell and 51 rose. Turnover was $154 million.Craigs Investment Partners’ Peter McIntyre said the NZX 50 had risen 4.9% in January so far – making it the strongest monthly gain NZ’s market had seen since August 2021.Central banks are in the spotlight th...