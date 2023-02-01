NZ market jumps up ahead of Fed decision tomorrow

The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 123.2 points. (Image: Getty)

New Zealand’s benchmark index started strong on the first day of February, continuing the positive gains that the market made last month. The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 123.2 points, or 1%, to 12,090.93. Across the main board, 41 stocks fell and 82 rose. Turnover was $135.8 million.February is set to be a busy month, with the US Federal Reserve reporting on its latest rate hike tomorrow NZ time while the start of a new earnings season for NZ’s listed companies is just around the corner.Forsyth Barr analysts appear to be leaning...