Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ market jumps up ahead of Fed decision tomorrow

NZ market jumps up ahead of Fed decision tomorrow
The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 123.2 points. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Wed, 01 Feb 2023
New Zealand’s benchmark index started strong on the first day of February, continuing the positive gains that the market made last month. The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 123.2 points, or 1%, to 12,090.93. Across the main board, 41 stocks fell and 82 rose. Turnover was $135.8 million.February is set to be a busy month, with the US Federal Reserve reporting on its latest rate hike tomorrow NZ time while the start of a new earnings season for NZ’s listed companies is just around the corner.Forsyth Barr analysts appear to be leaning...
Markets Market close

NZ shares edge up as market positivity continues

Briscoe Group's full-year sales were up 5.6% on the previous year.

Staff reporters 6:03pm
Sport

Business of Sport: women’s sport valuations are on fire but what does it mean for NZ?

There are currently over a billion NZ dollars of investment out of nowhere into women’s football and cricket.  

Trevor McKewen 2:00pm
Business

ASB giving $2,000 to customers hit by floods

All affected customers with the bank on Jan 27 will get the payment if they were stickered, or if their businesses were impacted.

Staff reporters 1:15pm

More Markets

Markets Market close

NZ shares edge up as market positivity continues

Briscoe Group's full-year sales were up 5.6% on the previous year.

Staff reporters 6:03pm
Markets

Sharesies to cut staff ahead of recession

In a statement to the media last night, the platform's chair said the proposed changes were part of a recession plan put in place last year.

Dan Brunskill 9:07am
Markets Market close

NZ dollar jumps almost one US cent following Fed hike

Will the Fed influence the RBNZ to also slow its rate hiking game down? Possibly – but possibly not.

Ella Somers 02 Feb 2023
Self promotion Free

Detailed investment data now on BusinessDesk

FundSource provides detailed performance data on 1,200 investments.

Andy Fyers 02 Feb 2023