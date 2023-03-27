Menu
NZ market makes small gain despite Synlait taking hit

Graham Skellern
Mon, 27 Mar 2023
Property stocks staged a recovery, Synlait Milk took another hit, falling more than 5%, and out of it, the New Zealand sharemarket managed a small gain.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded in the afternoon and closed at 11,612.86, up 32.04 points or 0.28% after reaching a morning low of 11,564.55.There were 65 gainers and 68 decliners on the main board and trading was light with 27.62 million shares worth $88.57 million changing hands.The market was spirited along by renewed buying in the property stocks, with the All Real Estate sector easily to...
Kitteridge fills in as head of PM’s dept
Politics

The former head of the Security Intelligence Service is temporarily heading the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Jem Traylen 27 Mar 2023
Environment

NZ green investment fund loans $50m for electric buses in its biggest deal yet

The money will help finance up to 167 buses for Australasian operator Kinetic.

Greg Hurrell 27 Mar 2023
Property

‘Chippy’ needs to sort out development red tape – Meehan

The property developer has blasted government efforts to make development easier.

Brent Melville 27 Mar 2023
Allied pays $8.3m for Rural Land Co control
Primary Sector

Allied Farmers made the call in December. 

Staff reporters 27 Mar 2023
Promisia buys properties adjoining Aldwins House for $2.1m
Property

Promisia plans to develop 31 care suites on one of the properties and independent living units on the other.

Staff reporters 27 Mar 2023
Property

The property developer has blasted government efforts to make development easier.

Brent Melville 27 Mar 2023
AFT gains China registration for hand sanitiser, new licencees
Markets

AFT Pharmaceuticals has also gained a new Swiss licensee and extended licences in South America.

Staff reporters 27 Mar 2023