NZ market still in dour state post SVB fail

NZ market still in dour state post SVB fail
(Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 14 Mar 2023
The shockwaves from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse are still being felt across markets, with New Zealand’s benchmark index being dragged lower on dour investor sentiment.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was down by 77 points today, or 0.66%, to 11,595.47. Turnover was $134.7 million.Craigs Investment Partners investment advisor Peter McIntyre told BusinessDesk that Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse was still being felt across markets and there were some concerns about whether there was going to be a “contagion effect” on some oth...
Finance

NZ flirting with recession amid sharp slowdown

Economists expect fourth-quarter GDP data to show a contraction.

Bloomberg 3:18pm
Markets

Pushpay pushes out new offer deadline

The failed bidders have until Wednesday at 7pm to come up with a better offer.

Staff reporters 1:08pm
Travel

Border crossings breach a million, but still a third down

There were an additional 200,000 international visitors to the country for the year to January,

Staff reporters 12:00pm

Markets

New Talisman raises half its target at $1.7m

The gold miner says it is enough to move forward with its strategy.

Staff reporters 9:27am
Markets Market close

NZ market rallies on US banking assurances

The S&P/NZX 50 Index is back to the same level it was at the start of the year.

Graham Skellern 13 Mar 2023
Finance

IkeGPS, Comvita drop on SVB exposure

NZ's stock market reacted after US authorities announced a SVB backstop.

Staff reporters 13 Mar 2023