NZ market still in dour state post SVB fail

(Image: Getty)

The shockwaves from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse are still being felt across markets, with New Zealand’s benchmark index being dragged lower on dour investor sentiment.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was down by 77 points today, or 0.66%, to 11,595.47. Turnover was $134.7 million.Craigs Investment Partners investment advisor Peter McIntyre told BusinessDesk that Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse was still being felt across markets and there were some concerns about whether there was going to be a “contagion effect” on some oth...