NZ market ticks up as school holidays kick off

NZ market ticks up as school holidays kick off
Turnover was a light $68.9 million and there were 69 gainers and 69 decliners. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Mon, 25 Sep 2023
New Zealand's benchmark share index rose – just – on the first day of the school holidays as investors chewed over last week’s global monetary decisions while closer-to-home Synlait Milk reported a net loss in its full-year results.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 4.5 points, or 0.04%, to 11,377.12. Turnover was a light $68.9 million and there were 69 gainers and 69 decliners on the main board. Craigs Investment Partners advisor Peter McIntyre said the NZ market had a sluggish start to the day, but made back ground as tr...
Election 2023: The centre/right bloc holds lead
Politics charts

Labour continues to lag in the polls. 

Andy Fyers 6:35pm
Primary Sector

Investors catch a glimmer of hope after Synlait's full-year net loss

The stock last traded up 0.8% at $1.29. 

Rebecca Howard 4:20pm
Energy

Labour says National policy will mean high carbon prices

The reduction of emissions would depend on it, climate change manifesto claims.

Ian Llewellyn 3:04pm
