NZ sharemarket ends roller coaster of a year in positive territory

NZ sharemarket ends roller coaster of a year in positive territory
The NZX finished “a roller coaster” year with a 2.6% gain. (Image: NZME)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 29 Dec 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket finished “a roller coaster” year with a 2.6% gain after seeing in the New Year on a flat note.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a bumpy half-day trading session and closed at 11,770.49, up 1.81 points or 0.02% after reaching an intraday low of 11,745.1.There were 71 gainers and 48 decliners over the whole market on light volumes of 12.89 million share transactions worth $27.67m.The NZX top 50 index had its fifth worst 12 months in 15 years. The global financial crisis in 2008 sent the market down 32.8%. Since...
Eagers gauging whether customer info was compromised
Retail

Eagers gauging whether customer info was compromised

Intelligence agencies have been called in.

Paul McBeth 1:50pm
Retail Free

Eagers Automotive's NZ operations caught up in cyber attack

The company operates dealerships across Auckland.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 10:21am
Eagers Automotive's NZ operations caught up in cyber attack
Transport

Clean car discount is dead, but not if you get in quick

There are a few more shopping days left.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Clean car discount is dead, but not if you get in quick

What the wealthy will do with their money in 2024
Markets

What the wealthy will do with their money in 2024

It could be the year of the wealth transfer, private wealth managers say.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket looking to end the year up
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket looking to end the year up

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,768.68, up 90.25 points or 0.77%.

Graham Skellern 28 Dec 2023