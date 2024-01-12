Menu
NZ sharemarket ends week in positive territory but volumes still light

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 12 Jan 2024
New Zealand shares lifted 0.9% over the course of the week after a quiet Friday that mirrored offshore moves.On Friday, the S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,858.31, up 55.29 points or 0.47%. There were 69 gainers and 61 decliners over the whole market, with 17.25 million share transactions worth $49.5m.The market closed at 11,748.48 last week.“There’s not a lot of movement anywhere, with markets just coasting into the end of the week,” Grant Davies, investment adviser with Hamilton Hindin Greene, said.Volumes were light on th...
Shippers tack on US$1,000 surcharge because of Panama Canal drought and Red Sea attacks
Primary Sector

Shippers tack on US$1,000 surcharge because of Panama Canal drought and Red Sea attacks

But NZ exports could start looking attractive to Asian importers.

Brent Melville 2:15pm
Property

$20m housing partnership for BNZ and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei

Leading law firms worked pro bono on the 'social loan'.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:09pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, January 12, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
