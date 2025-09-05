Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket ends week up 2.2%

NZ sharemarket ends week up 2.2%
(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 05 Sep 2025
The New Zealand sharemarket surged to its highest close this year after having its sixth gain in seven trading days on increased confidence offshore.With Wall Street having a strong rebound, the S&P/NZX 50 Index kicked on and closed at 13,223.53, up 90.32 points or 0.69%.There were 97 gainers and 43 decliners on volumes of 32.4 million share transactions worth $124.4m following the placement of $140m worth of Vista Group shares.ACC bought 3.85m shares at a cost of $11.84m for a 5% stake in Vista, which was up 11c or 3.63% to $3.14...
Markets sponsored by
Award-winning investment expertise, trusted to deliver for the long term
Amazon’s satellite internet venture signs up its first airline
Technology

Amazon’s satellite internet venture signs up its first airline

JetBlue plans to use Kuiper satellite internet on 25% of its fleet.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Technology Opinion

Will AI make lawyers richer or put them out of work?

Lawyers could be with us for a while; it's just not clear how they'll get paid.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Will AI make lawyers richer or put them out of work?
On the Money

On the Money: Luxon v the sharks, Nick Lissette, and more

This week was a surprisingly cringeworthy one, even by OTM's standards.

Dileepa Fonseka 06 Sep 2025
On the Money: Luxon v the sharks, Nick Lissette, and more

More Markets

Why does NZ suck at building brands
Markets

Eden Bradfield: Why does NZ suck at building brands

Let the French have Fonterra brands, Eden Bradfield writes.

Eden Bradfield 06 Sep 2025
Fletcher Building slashes maximum CEO pay
Markets

Fletcher Building slashes maximum CEO pay

 Total maximum remuneration is now $2m lower at $5.8m.

Rebecca Howard 05 Sep 2025
Westpac NZ eyes monetary policy reform for change-laden RBNZ
Economy

Westpac NZ eyes monetary policy reform for change-laden RBNZ

Westpac NZ puts monetary policy voting in the spotlight.

Staff reporters 05 Sep 2025
Miraka’s rapid sale illustrates David/Goliath dairy battle
Primary Sector

Miraka’s rapid sale illustrates David/Goliath dairy battle

Open Country’s buyout cements its place as NZ’s clear No 2 dairy processor.

Riley Kennedy 05 Sep 2025