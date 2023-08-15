Menu
NZ sharemarket flat as investors await news

It seems to be a waiting game for most investors. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Tue, 15 Aug 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket lacked any real impetus and traded flat while waiting for the local company reporting season to heat up.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was weak in the morning but closed at 11,820.74, down 5.68 points or 0.05%, after reaching an intraday low of 11,772.85.There were 56 gainers and 69 decliners over the whole market, with 32.54 million shares worth $102.67m changing hands.Paul Robertshawe, chief investment officer with Octagon Asset Management, said it’s like the calm before the storm.“The continuous disclosure o...
Some heat in the housing market won't worry the Reserve Bank
Economy

Some heat in the housing market won't worry the Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of NZ is widely expected to keep rates on hold at 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 4:07pm
Infrastructure

Managed retreat compensation packages recommended

Hardship, not wealth preservation, should be the basis for climate retreat compensation.

Greg Hurrell 3:45pm
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices in for another 'significant decline' overnight

The market is expecting whole milk powder prices to drop 6.1%.

Riley Kennedy 3:40pm
Primary Sector

The market is expecting whole milk powder prices to drop 6.1%.

Riley Kennedy 3:40pm
Primary Sector

It signed a A$50m conditional deal to buy vineyards on both sides of the Tasman. 

Staff reporters 1:05pm
Markets

The shares have been in an extended slump as global events knocked the company about.

Staff reporters 11:07am
Markets

The board says the company is undervalued. 

Staff reporters 10:30am