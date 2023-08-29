NZ sharemarket lifts as results brighten investors' mood

Menu
Fisher & Paykel provided guidance today. (Image: Fisher & Paykel)
Tue, 29 Aug 2023
Tourism Holdings shone brightly, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare had a volatile day after providing its latest guidance, and a calm New Zealand sharemarket produced a near half percent gain.After trading steadily for most of the day, the S&P/NZX 50 Index had a late surge and closed at 11,528.12, up 49.11 points or 0.43%.There were 76 gainers and 46 decliners on the main board, with 25.17 million shares worth $90.40m changing hands.Tourism Holdings was the day’s best performer, rising more than 12% on a strong annual result that benefited...
