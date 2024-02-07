Menu
NZ sharemarket lifts on economic data

NZ sharemarket lifts on economic data
Fletcher Building's woes were a drag on a rising sharemarket. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Wed, 07 Feb 2024
New Zealand’s sharemarket rose with investors inspired by two sets of economic data showing a resilient labour market and fast-improving dairy prices.The S&P/NZX 50 Index went as low as 11,867 in the morning, but at noon after the release of the latest employment numbers, the index climbed steadily to close at 11,952.17 up 23.47 points or 0.2%.There were 59 gainers and 70 decliners over the whole market on increased volumes of 34.7 million share transactions worth $149.32m.Unemployment in the December quarter increased 4% from the pre...
Act and Greens agree Wellington housing report 'absurd'
Infrastructure

Act and Greens agree Wellington housing report 'absurd'

The housing minister, meanwhile, says restrictive zoning rules are a problem.

Dileepa Fonseka and Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Property

Fletcher Building: cracks widen on blowouts, construction downturn

Auckland convention centre saga overruns amount to $420m over the past year.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Bloomberg

Xi to discuss China stocks with regulators as rescue bets build

The CSI 300 benchmark closed 3.5% higher on its best day since late 2022.

Bloomberg 5:00am
