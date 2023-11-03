Menu
NZ sharemarket marks four days of rises

There were 100 gainers and 32 decliners over the whole market, (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Fri, 03 Nov 2023
The re-energised New Zealand sharemarket made another significant gain on a lively day featuring a $150 million takeover offer for MHM Automation, one of the country’s oldest engineering companies.The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded steadily in the afternoon, though it did dip slightly when NZ First and its leader Winston Peters joined the coalition negotiations to form a new government following the wrap-up of special votes.The index closed at 11,118.92, up 74.48 points or 0.67% and gained 3.24% for the week after four successive days of ris...
$100,000 fine in Pushpay insider trading case
Finance

The unnamed person copped a fine and community detention.

Staff reporters 5:20pm
Politics Analysis

Election 2023: what happens next?

The die was cast on election night, but a final vote tally allows coalition talks to begin

Pattrick Smellie 4:30pm
Finance

ASB launches $500m accelerated housing fund

The fund will support lending for affordable, social and Māori housing.

Oliver Lewis 3:05pm
Cooks Coffee tips Triple Two into liquidation
Markets

The update came out of the UK Companies Office.

Staff reporters 9:45am
Why Fonterra's CFO left so soon
Primary Sector

Neil Beaumont is leaving Fonterra after barely nine months as CFO.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
‘One of NZ’s great entrepreneurs’: Xero's first result without Rod Drury
Markets Analysis

Xero will book its 2024 first-half result this month. Analysts expect a goodie.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Biggest single-day rise in NZ sharemarket this year
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had another strong afternoon.

Graham Skellern 02 Nov 2023