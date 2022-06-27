See full details
NZ sharemarket rebounds with Wall Street rally

Dan Brunskill
Mon, 27 Jun 2022

NZ sharemarket rebounds with Wall Street rally
US markets rallied on Friday night – with key indices jumping more than 3%. (Image: Getty)
Dan Brunskill
Mon, 27 Jun 2022
New Zealand shares bounced on Monday, following a rebound on Wall Street over the weekend on the expectation that interest rates wouldn’t go as high as some had thought.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 184 points, or 1.7%, to 10,997.92. Turnover was $113.4 million.US markets rallied on Friday night – with key indices jumping more than 3% ­– as traders began thinking an economic slowdown would stop the US Federal Reserve from hiking interest rates.This pivot is counterintuitive, but a recession in the US economy might ultimate...

