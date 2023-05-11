Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket see-saws with near 1% fall

NZ sharemarket see-saws with near 1% fall
(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 11 May 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket continued its see-sawing act with a near 1% fall and leading stocks were trimmed ahead of the latest reporting season.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell steadily all day and closed at 11,887.76, down 99.54 points or 0.83% after gaining 0.82% the day before. It’s been a similar pattern for the past month – up one day and down the next.There were 82 decliners and 44 gainers on the main board with 23.8 million shares worth $109.94m changing hands.Greg Smith, head of retail with Devon Funds Management, said there&...
Robertson trails coat on higher govt debt
Budget 2023

Robertson trails coat on higher govt debt

The first of three pre-budget speeches talks up better use of the government's balance sheet.

Pattrick Smellie 1:15pm
Infrastructure

KiwiRail boosts resources for rail rebuild

It's too soon to say whether the Eastern Line can reopen earlier than next January.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
KiwiRail boosts resources for rail rebuild
Economy

Food prices rise 12.5% in year to April

The price jump adds to the view that inflation is still running hot.  

Staff reporters 11:53am
Food prices rise 12.5% in year to April

More Markets

NZ RegCo and FMA ink memorandum of understanding
Markets

NZ RegCo and FMA ink memorandum of understanding

NZRegCo and the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) have inked a new memorandum of understanding, setting out a framework for engagement and cooperation regarding regulating New Zealand’s capital markets. Areas prioritised under the memorandum of understanding (MOU) are issuers&#39...

Staff reporters 11:19am
Pushpay bids farewell to the NZ stock exchange
Markets Market close

Pushpay bids farewell to the NZ stock exchange

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell to an intraday low of 11,861.65 before bouncing back.

Graham Skellern 10 May 2023
Vector slapped with $1.1m penalty for 'excessive level' of power outages
Markets

Vector slapped with $1.1m penalty for 'excessive level' of power outages

The Auckland high court has imposed a penalty of $1.1 million on electricity lines company Vector after the Commerce Commission took action against it over excessive power outages.The excessive power outages occurred from 2017 to 2020 which breached network quality standards, the...

Ella Somers 10 May 2023
Air NZ plans to spend $3.5b on planes
Markets

Air NZ plans to spend $3.5b on planes

The money will be spent on new aircraft and retrofitting the airline's existing fleet.

Brent Melville 10 May 2023