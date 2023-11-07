Menu
NZ sharemarket snaps winning streak

The Australian central bank's rate hike had little impact on shares. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 07 Nov 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket’s five-day winning streak has ended abruptly, driven in part by weaker banking stocks.The S&P/NZX50 index finished at 11,223.86, down 37.362 points or 0.33%.Turnover was a light $89.4 million, and there were 71 falls and 61 rises among the 186 stocks traded.The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) widely expected move to hike its official interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.35% had little impact on equity markets on either side of the Tasman, although the Aussie dollar dropped by a quarter of a US cent...
Grocery council says Foodstuffs hopeful merger has been talked about for years
Retail

Grocery council says Foodstuffs hopeful merger has been talked about for years

The Warehouse believes the merger will take away competition.

Ella Somers 07 Nov 2023
Tourism

NZ tourism suffering from 'systemic issues', funding shortfall

Tourism sector eyes up $90 million annual visitor levy to help recovery.

Brent Melville 07 Nov 2023
Infrastructure

Cimic, Apollo exit Ventia in $260m deal

Dual-listed Ventia holds the contract to maintain Transmission Gully.

Oliver Lewis 07 Nov 2023
Jarden lifts Westpac's status despite pockets of mortgage stress
Finance Free

Jarden lifts Westpac's status despite pockets of mortgage stress

Planned investment in cost-cutting pleases analysts. 

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 07 Nov 2023
Winton sees room for 15 luxury retirement developments
Markets

Winton sees room for 15 luxury retirement developments

Its current Auckland project is modelled on Australian lifestyle precincts.

Rebecca Stevenson 07 Nov 2023
Two years of flight disruptions ahead due to engine problem – Air NZ
Markets

Two years of flight disruptions ahead due to engine problem – Air NZ

The airline had warned it expected scheduling complications from January 2024.

Staff reporters 07 Nov 2023