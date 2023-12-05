Menu
NZ shares drift as Aussie central bank holds rates while talking tough

The central bank this month kept the rate at 4.35%. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 05 Dec 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket continued to drift sideways while the Australian Reserve Bank kept its cash rate on hold while still talking tough.The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,356.99, down 10.81 points or 0.10%, and the S&P/ASX 200 had declined 0.96% to 7056.6 points at 6pm NZ time. There were 50 gainers and 78 decliners on the NZX main board, again featuring light trading with 22.42 million shares worth $79.03m changing hands.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted the cash rate by 25 basis points last month to a 12-year high...
